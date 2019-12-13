Gomel Region agrarians looking forward to record harvest

Farmers expect big work and hope for a record harvest. 11 districts of Gomel Region fully prepared their combines for mass harvesting of grain. About a thousand units of equipment will be involved. Today the readiness of the harvesting machines fleet makes up 98%. The average load on one machine will exceed 320 hectares. This year the region plans to harvest 340 thousand hectares of grain and to finish it in about three weeks. Every day, the equipment should process not less than 5% of the area.