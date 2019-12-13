3.40 RUB
14 union projects on import substitution ready
Belarus and Russia have identified 14 cooperative projects under the import substitution program. Half of them are planned to be launched this year. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. He also informed about the launch of new industries in the Belarusian territory with the financial support of Russia. These will be enterprises to produce parts for agricultural machinery and logging equipment. Other measures are also being actively implemented within the framework of the 28 signed alliance programs. They are currently working on the harmonization of the legal framework for the creation of a unified economy. The countries plan to sign finished documents in the fall.
