Grodno and Tomsk regions intend to develop cooperation

Grodno Region welcomes guests from Russia. A delegation of the Tomsk Region, headed by Governor Vladimir Mazur is paying a working visit to Belarus. The economic and cultural ties between the regions have existed for a long time. Now the task is to find new points of contact. The guests are studying the work of public utilities and the experience of household waste recycling. An agreement on cooperation between the Grodno Zonal Institute of Plant Industry and a similar institution from Tomsk has been concluded.

Vladimir Mazur, Governor of Tomsk Region of Russia:

“The regions are very similar in terms of student potential, quite a high level of education. Today we have already talked to Vladimir Stepanovich about exchange in this area, youth science, young scientists. What are the achievements of each region today? And here we need to strengthen our joint actions, work and get results.”

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee:

“We see the real sector of the economy, which also finds points of contact. And, probably, it is the most important thing that this is harmonious cooperation. It's not just trade cooperation, it's also in the scientific, educational and cultural spheres.”