Grodno Region and UAE plan to develop cooperation

Chairman of Grodno Region Executive Committee Vladimir Karanik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus Ibrahim Salim Mohammed Al-Musharrah, BelTA informs.

"Given the good, I would even say, friendly relations between the leaders of our countries, we have all the necessary components to bring our cooperation to a new level. We are grateful to your country for the fact that we have a direct flight connection, that any exhibition events provide the best venues for our companies, that the UAE has become the place where many significant conferences and negotiations are held. We are ready to keep working on deepening cooperation and support any areas of cooperation that you consider promising," Vladimir Karanik said.

The UAE Ambassador to Belarus thanked the regional authorities for the hospitable reception and attention. "You mentioned that there is a mutual desire to develop relations between our countries and this desire is supported by the leadership of the two countries. We, in turn, are trying to realize the ambitions that the leaders of the countries have set for themselves," said Ibrahim Salim Mohammed Al-Musharrah.

"I believe there are many areas in which we could interact with your region and city. After my visit, I will be sure to contact government agencies that can contribute to the development of our relations. Thanks to this visit I was able to get familiar with the products your region represents and produces. Now the whole world and the region in particular is going through the extraordinary conditions that are emerging for the first time. I would like to reiterate my side's intention to maintain the friendly relations that have developed between our countries and leadership. What I have seen today can be used to realize the goals set by the presidents. I think your region has great potential for the development of relations in trade, economic, social, scientific and other spheres. Subsequently, of course, this cannot but affect the political relations," summed up the ambassador.

The program of his visit to the region includes visits to Lida district, Grodno and Shchuchin. Yesterday, Ibrahim Salim Mohammed Al-Musharrah met with the leadership of the Lida District Executive Committee, visited an exhibition of companies - manufacturers of the area and also visited JSC "Glassworks "Neman. Today, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee and FEZ "Grodnoinvest" and visited the enterprise "Molochny Mir. On Friday, Ibrahim Salim Mohammed Al-Musharrah will visit "Grodno Azot" and then the enterprise "Primeilk" in Shchuchinsk.