3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Governor of Irkutsk Region: Belarusian products are in demand and competitive
Belarusian products are in demand and competitive: this opinion was expressed by the Governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev today in Brest during the eighth meeting of the working group of Belarus and the Siberian region of Russia. There are 42 measures on the agenda. 32 of them have already been implemented. This year the export of Belarus to Irkutsk region has increased by 124%. In particular, supplies of more than a hundred new commodity items have been organized. The trade turnover has also increased by almost 30% and amounted to $100 million. Closer cooperation is planned in education, agribusiness, tourism, culture - in particular, there is a plan to create a joint project for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and organize excursions to memorable places in Belarus. During the visit to Belarus the delegation of the Irkutsk Region visited the leading enterprises of Brest.
Yury Shuleiko, Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee:
“The Irkutsk Region is very interesting to us. This is an industrial region. We are linking our plans with aircraft building. There is an order from the President. We will cooperate in this direction. Most likely, it will be on the Brest land. Irkutsk today smelts a huge amount of aluminum, we use it to produce cable products. Naturally, this position is very favorable for us.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All