Governor of Irkutsk Region: Belarusian products are in demand and competitive

Belarusian products are in demand and competitive: this opinion was expressed by the Governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev today in Brest during the eighth meeting of the working group of Belarus and the Siberian region of Russia. There are 42 measures on the agenda. 32 of them have already been implemented. This year the export of Belarus to Irkutsk region has increased by 124%. In particular, supplies of more than a hundred new commodity items have been organized. The trade turnover has also increased by almost 30% and amounted to $100 million. Closer cooperation is planned in education, agribusiness, tourism, culture - in particular, there is a plan to create a joint project for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and organize excursions to memorable places in Belarus. During the visit to Belarus the delegation of the Irkutsk Region visited the leading enterprises of Brest.