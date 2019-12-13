PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Governor of Khabarovsk Region of Russia: Sanctions treacherous policy of West brings us together

Mikhail Degtyarev, Governor of Khabarovsk region, told TV channel Belarus 1 about the cooperation between Belarus and Russia.

Mikhail Degtyarev, Governor of Khabarovsk Region of Russia:

“The sanctions treacherous policy of Western countries brings us closer together. Both Russian and Belarusian patriots have long been saying that we need to be closer to each other.”

When you get your wings clipped, you spread them with even more force! And this concerns not only airplanes. Even though aircraft construction has suffered more than other industries from all these external challenges and threats. The aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is assembling Russia's first import-substituting aircraft. And the Belarusians have their own interest!

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All