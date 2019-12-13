3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Governor of Khabarovsk Region of Russia: Sanctions treacherous policy of West brings us together
Mikhail Degtyarev, Governor of Khabarovsk region, told TV channel Belarus 1 about the cooperation between Belarus and Russia.
Mikhail Degtyarev, Governor of Khabarovsk Region of Russia:
“The sanctions treacherous policy of Western countries brings us closer together. Both Russian and Belarusian patriots have long been saying that we need to be closer to each other.”
When you get your wings clipped, you spread them with even more force! And this concerns not only airplanes. Even though aircraft construction has suffered more than other industries from all these external challenges and threats. The aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is assembling Russia's first import-substituting aircraft. And the Belarusians have their own interest!
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All