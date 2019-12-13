Governor of Primorsky Krai visiting Belarus - guidelines for further cooperation defined

Perhaps, one of the most famous Russian Governors, whose name is constantly on everyone's lips in terms of initiative, the head of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako is visiting Belarus again. The schedule is very tight: the governor and his delegation have been working in our country for three days.



Today, the main guidelines for further cooperation have been defined at a meeting with the head of the Belarusian state. There are points of growth in many areas. Mutual trade is growing, joint ventures are being set up, our machine engineering dealer network is expanding. Our President constantly emphasizes the cooperation with this Far Eastern region and Kozhemyako's personal contribution to it at his meetings with other Russian Governors. After all, those projects that he managed to implement when he was the governor of distant Sakhalin are an example of the fact that nothing is impossible.



In general, speaking also about cooperation with Russia, our President stressed that all the issues arising in the economy can be overcome. Alexander Lukashenko will discuss these and other issues during his next meeting with his Russian President .



Alexander Lukashenko stressed that nothing has changed in Belarus' attitude towards the Primorsky Krai and the Governor personally. "We are ready to meet you at any time, in any weather. You should feel it. Your name sounds very often at my meetings with the Russian leadership and with the governors who visit us. We find common ground," the President said.



The Governor of Primorsky Krai noted at the beginning of the meeting that he was genuinely happy to come to the Belarusian land.It happened that before the visit it became known about the sudden death of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "I express my sincere condolences on the unexpected death of Vladimir Makei," he said. Oleg Kozhemyako noted that he had known Vladimir Makei personally since the time when he headed the Administration of the President of Belarus.



They discussed further cooperation in a variety of areas. Mutual trade is constantly showing growth. According to the year-end results, we expect it to reach the level of six billion rubles. Our food supplies to Primorsky Krai have grown almost eightfold over the past three years.



Over the past three years the Far East region purchased from us more than 400 units of construction, municipal and agricultural equipment. Now they are going to create a Single Center for Demonstration, Sales and Service.



Kozhemyako: The economy is working steadily, the trade turnover between Belarus and Primorsky Krai is increasing manifold



"In general, our economy is developing quite well," said the head of the region. According to him, this is due to the fact that now the vector of trade and product supplies has shifted to the East and Primorsky Krai ports have got a lot of work and load. For example, several dozen containers were recently shipped through the ports of Vladivostok serving the Belarusian car manufacturer Geely.



The import substitution and new joint ventures are a priority not only in the work with the Primorsky Krai, but in cooperation with Russia in general. These issues are under constant control of the leaders. And this topic will be raised again during the next face-to-face meeting of the heads of states. According to the President, Belarus and Russia may make considerable progress in import substitution.



