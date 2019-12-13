3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Governor of St. Petersburg about global plans at forthcoming Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia
Sanctions are a time of opportunities. The interaction between St. Petersburg and Belarus is expanding. They know very well the products of our leading pharmaceutical companies in the city on the Neva. A new contract for more than 3 million Russian rubles has been concluded for supply of Belarusian trolleybuses, and about 900 buses will be purchased. They also consider the purchase of utility vehicles from Belarus. There are many other examples of cooperation even in the face of sanctions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All