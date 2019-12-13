Governor of St. Petersburg about global plans at forthcoming Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

Sanctions are a time of opportunities. The interaction between St. Petersburg and Belarus is expanding. They know very well the products of our leading pharmaceutical companies in the city on the Neva. A new contract for more than 3 million Russian rubles has been concluded for supply of Belarusian trolleybuses, and about 900 buses will be purchased. They also consider the purchase of utility vehicles from Belarus. There are many other examples of cooperation even in the face of sanctions.