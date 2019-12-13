Governor of Vitebsk Region: We are planning to sow about 10 thousand hectares of winter barley in 2023

The Governor of Vitebsk Region Alexander Subbotin said in the project that only 110 hectares of winter barley were sown in the region in 2021, and more than 2,000 hectares were sown in 2022.



"We observe and see that this is a normal crop and it should be grown. We expect to sow about 10 thousand hectares of winter barley next year. The head of state has set a task for the country to have about 100 thousand hectares. I think that we will come to this in two years. There is a possibility," said Subbotin.



