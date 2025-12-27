Belarus' energy system is a modern technological complex that ensures comfortable and warm homes and uninterrupted operations at enterprises. A huge team of specialists is responsible for all this 24/7.

Improving energy efficiency is a key focus of state policy.

The development of Belarus's energy sector began on November 8, 1930, when the Belarusian State District Power Plant generated its first industrial electricity. The site for its construction was carefully selected, as the plant could only fully operate with sufficient fuel. The village of Orehi, now known as Orekhovsk in the Orsha District, was chosen. Nearby are the Osinovskie Marshes, rich in peat, and a lake, which provided the plant's water supply.

Vladimir Luzin, Director of the Belarusian State District Power Plant (1988-2007), was assigned to work at the Belarusian State District Power Plant after graduating from the Polytechnic Institute in 1969. He worked for a year as an engineer in the production and technical department, then spent over 10 years as the head of the electrical shop before becoming director. Since then, Vladimir Luzin's life has been linked to the energy sector. He is a well-known figure in the industry. For 20 years, he headed the Belarusian State District Power Plant, which became a training ground for qualified personnel. It was here, in the Orsha District, that the solid foundation for Belarus's energy independence was laid.

"All energy workers should be proud that the development of the republic's energy sector began with the Belarusian State District Power Plant. And where there is energy, there is the life of enterprises and agriculture. I was very proud to be assigned to this enterprise, which creates life for people and the state," said Vladimir Luzin.

Historical footage shows hundreds of people arriving for the construction site. The plant's technical features, of course, are completely different. The only rarity remaining is the brick building. BelGRES is an architectural landmark. A monument has even been erected here in honor of the pioneers, complete with a time capsule containing messages for future generations. It was bequeathed to be opened on the centenary, in 2030.

"My work is primarily related to information technology, but also to instrumentation and the automation of thermal power processes. Here I have all the necessary social guarantees, as well as the opportunity to develop, improve my skills, and advance my career," said Vyacheslav Gorbylev, an engineer at the Belorusskaya GRES branch of RUE Vitebskenergo.

Belarus is focused on local fuels, and the goal is to maximize the use of domestic energy resources in the country's energy mix. BelGRES includes two peat preparation and transportation facilities. A single complex operates, combining both fuel extraction and its use. The museum exhibit demonstrates how labor-intensive this process was many years ago. Now, of course, manual labor has been replaced by automation. The plant supplies utilities and greenhouses to the urban settlement.

Alexander Luchko, Director of the Belorusskaya GRES branch of RUE Vitebskenergo:

The Belorusskaya GRES branch is part of RUE Vitebskenergo. The branch includes two energy sources: the Belorusskaya GRES itself and the Baran mini-CHP, located in the Orsha district. Peat processing plants extract peat not only for the energy sources but also for the utilities of the Dubrovensky and Tolochin districts. By burning local fuels, we not only ensure the republic's energy security but also replace natural gas, which allows us to save money.

The Lukomlskaya GRES gave birth to an entire town – Novolukoml, which grew out of the workers' settlement of Pionerny. The first power unit was commissioned on December 22, 1969. A gradual modernization allows the plant to continue to be an important link in Belarus's energy security. Lukomlskaya GRES generates approximately 20% of the country's total electricity annually.

"This facility has three gas turbine units." "The machines are used to mitigate peak loads in the Belarusian power grid, as well as to maintain the stability of the country's power system," explained the leading engineer of the boiler and turbine shop at Lukomlskaya GRES.

The museum exhibit tells the modern history of one of Belarus's most powerful power plants. Here are a few interesting facts:

The roof area of the Lukomlskaya GRES main building is equal to six football fields.

The control panel receives data on more than 600 parameters.

The GRES electrical cables are long enough to circle the globe several times.