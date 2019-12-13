3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
I. Krupko: There will be no growth in food prices in Belarus
The country's food security is under constant control of the head of state. And the main task for agriculture this year is to increase production in the sector by 2.8 percent. This was announced by the relevant minister, Ivan Krupko. It is important to provide for the domestic market and, at the same time, to increase foreign supplies. Moreover, the situation in the world is encouraging: food prices are rising. Belarus should take advantage of the moment. As the minister assured, there will be no sharp rise in food prices in Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All