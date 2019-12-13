I. Krupko: There will be no growth in food prices in Belarus

The country's food security is under constant control of the head of state. And the main task for agriculture this year is to increase production in the sector by 2.8 percent. This was announced by the relevant minister, Ivan Krupko. It is important to provide for the domestic market and, at the same time, to increase foreign supplies. Moreover, the situation in the world is encouraging: food prices are rising. Belarus should take advantage of the moment. As the minister assured, there will be no sharp rise in food prices in Belarus.



