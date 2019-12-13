3.39 RUB
I. Krupko: Harvesting of winter rape should be completed this week
Harvesting of winter rapeseed should be completed this week. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Krupko told about this within the framework of the project "Question number one". If we talk about other crops, this season has set aside more acreage for corn than a year ago. And the potato harvest is going to be about a million tons. This is enough for the domestic market, export supplies, and storing stabilization funds. Sugar beet also plays an important role in ensuring food security.
It is also important to provide feed for the livestock industry. Now the second mowing is underway, forecasts are at the level of last year.
