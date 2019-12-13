3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Igor Sergeyenko visits Belkredo enterprise in Novogrudok
Monitoring of the situation in the light industry is continued by the Presidential Administration. Today the head of the political headquarters Igor Sergeyenko visited Belkredo enterprise in Novogrudok and personally assessed the volume of products manufactured. In April, they completely reoriented their production here. Instead of outerwear and suits, the emphasis today is on making masks and protective clothing! This month alone, more than 250,000 masks have already been released. And today the production of protective overalls was launched.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All