Igor Sergeyenko visits Belkredo enterprise in Novogrudok

Monitoring of the situation in the light industry is continued by the Presidential Administration. Today the head of the political headquarters Igor Sergeyenko visited Belkredo enterprise in Novogrudok and personally assessed the volume of products manufactured. In April, they completely reoriented their production here. Instead of outerwear and suits, the emphasis today is on making masks and protective clothing! This month alone, more than 250,000 masks have already been released. And today the production of protective overalls was launched.