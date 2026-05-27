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Import-Substituting Production Increased by 10% in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The import-substituting production increased by more than 10% in the first quarter. Companies are developing new products and forming industrial chains that link technologies, raw materials, and modern equipment.
40 projects are currently being implemented under the state program for innovative development. Small businesses are also ready to work with large enterprises, at that support measures are available for them.