Workshop on import substitution held for heads of large enterprises at Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange

The government is interested in the active work of businesses on import substitution. This was stated today by Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik. The seminar for managers of large enterprises was held at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. The import substitution platform was launched there at the end of May. It is a service where manufacturers can find new business partners and replace products or components that used to be supplied from unfriendly countries. In 3 months, more than 6 thousand deals were made on the site. The total amount exceeded 46.5 million rubles. The construction and industry goods are the leaders in sales on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange import substitution site. The deals are made not only by Belarusian companies: the service is popular in Russia and CIS countries. Clients from China also show their interest.