Import substitution in action - new opportunities for Union State business
New opportunities are opening up for businesses in the Union State. A memorandum on cooperation between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurship and the All-Russian public organization "Business Russia" was solemnly signed in Moscow. The implementation of the document will bring the interaction between the businesses of the two countries to a new level. The private sector will help launch a number of import-substituting projects and replace some products previously imported from unfriendly countries. The next stage is the signing of agreements between regional business associations of the two countries.
