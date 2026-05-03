In Two Months 2026 Exports of Goods and Services in Belarus Increased by 13%

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Belarus started current year with export growth. Between January and February, exports increased by 13%. This was facilitated by a favorable price environment. Simply put, global prices rose, generating higher revenues for our exporting companies. This represents an increase of almost $1 billion compared to last year's export revenues.

Exports of services in transportation, construction, and information technology increased significantly. We have become more active in distant markets, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Asia.

"By 2025, approximately 65% of Belarusian exports will go to CIS countries. It's important to note not only the growth in exports to these countries but also the positive balance. We export $2.5 billion more to the CIS than we import," Vitaly Vabishchevich, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted.