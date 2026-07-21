July 21, 2026

Indonesia is becoming an increasingly important element in Belarus’s economic strategy. To understand why, it is worth looking beyond the familiar image of Bali and examining the country through the lens of hard economic data and structural advantages.

Home to approximately 300 million people — comparable to the population of the Soviet Union before its collapse — Indonesia possesses one of the most powerful demographic advantages in the world. Nearly 51% of its population is under the age of 30. This young, dynamic, and consumption-oriented population is adopting new technologies and ideas at a much faster pace than aging societies in Europe (average age over 45) or Japan (over 50). Economists describe this as a massive demographic dividend that is expected to drive economic growth for at least another three decades.

Nowhere is this concentration more visible than on the island of Java, home to more than 160 million people — more than the entire population of Russia. The resulting pressure on infrastructure and governance has prompted the Indonesian government to launch an ambitious project to relocate the capital from Jakarta to Borneo (Kalimantan). This mega-project is generating enormous demand for new roads, housing, industrial facilities, and land reclamation technologies — areas where Belarusian expertise could prove highly relevant.

Economically, Indonesia has already crossed a major threshold. Its nominal GDP now exceeds $1.6 trillion. By purchasing power parity, the country ranks among the world’s top ten largest economies, ahead of both France and the United Kingdom. For the past three decades, Indonesia has maintained steady annual growth of around 5% — significantly outpacing most developed Western economies.

While many analysts currently call India the “New China,” a direct comparison reveals that Indonesia’s GDP per capita (PPP) is approximately 50% higher. In this sense, the real “New China” may well be Indonesia.

The foundation of this growth lies in a powerful real economy. Indonesia remains the world’s dominant producer of palm oil (over 50% of global supply), natural rubber, coffee, and spices. At the same time, it has evolved far beyond a simple commodity exporter. The country has become a major manufacturing and assembly hub in Southeast Asia, producing millions of cars and motorcycles annually while significantly expanding coal, copper, and gold mining.

However, Indonesia’s most important strategic asset is not its factories or mines, but its geography. As the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia controls the critical Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok straits. Roughly a quarter of global maritime trade passes through these narrow waterways, along with major undersea internet cables connecting continents. This gives Indonesia extraordinary leverage over both physical trade and digital flows — making it a geopolitical player that both Washington and Beijing must take seriously.

This strategic importance has translated into remarkable political stability. Successive Indonesian presidents have prioritized economic development and investment attraction. The election of President Prabowo Subianto at the end of 2024 confirmed the continuity of this pragmatic, business-oriented course.

At the heart of Indonesia’s economic philosophy lies the concept of hilirisasi — a deliberate strategy of restricting or banning the export of raw materials in order to force foreign companies to build processing facilities inside the country and create added value locally.

This approach marked a dramatic break with the past. For decades, American company Freeport-McMoRan operated the giant Grasberg mine in Papua almost like a colonial enclave, exporting raw copper and gold concentrates while returning very little value to Indonesia. Following the implementation of hilirisasi under Presidents Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto, the Indonesian state increased its stake in the project from around 9% to 63%. The contract was extended until 2061, with investors committing an additional $20 billion in new investment.

The most striking example of this policy is nickel. Indonesia holds roughly a quarter of the world’s nickel reserves — a metal now critical for electric vehicle batteries. Until 2020, the country exported millions of tons of raw nickel ore, primarily to China and Japan, capturing only a tiny fraction of the final value. In 2020, Jakarta took the bold step of completely banning exports of unprocessed nickel ore. Despite fierce resistance from foreign corporations and threats of WTO litigation, the government stood firm.

The results have been dramatic. In just five years, Indonesia’s nickel processing capacity has surged from 16 million to 100 million tons. Today, the country processes more nickel than the rest of the world combined and has become a dominant player in the global battery supply chain. Tens of billions of dollars in foreign investment have poured in, turning Indonesia into a major hub for nickel processing, automotive components, and electric vehicle production.

This philosophy extends beyond heavy industry. Indonesia is now developing its own national champions across sectors — from Traveloka (often called the “Indonesian Booking.com”) to Tokopedia (a major e-commerce platform) and Bluebird (a leading ride-hailing service).

The era when foreign companies could simply sell finished products to developing markets without creating local value is over. Indonesia now welcomes foreign partners who bring real technology and are willing to build production and create jobs inside the country.

This pragmatic, sovereign approach to economic development shares notable similarities with Belarus’s own foreign economic philosophy — prioritizing equal partnership, technology transfer, and mutual benefit over one-sided arrangements.

The practical foundation for deeper cooperation was laid during President Alexander Lukashenko’s state visit to Indonesia, when both sides signed a comprehensive roadmap for bilateral cooperation through 2030. The document outlines concrete projects with specific deadlines and responsible parties — a framework that could generate millions of dollars in mutual trade and thousands of jobs for both nations.