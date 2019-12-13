Great Stone Industrial Park becomes magnet for investors

Belarus' economy keeps working despite all the pressure. This week the head of state signed a decree that introduces innovations into the business climate of the major Sino-Belarusian project - Great Stone industrial park.



The government suggested adjusting working conditions for the residents. And the President backed the idea, because state interests and benefits are paramount not only for the economy, but also for the development. Technologies that come to Belarus take our industry to a new qualitative level. And with the innovations, not only investors, but also the park's administration will have more opportunities, which will accelerate the capital movement.



This special economic zone already brings together 70 residents from 13 countries. And the investment forecast for the next five years is more than a billion dollars.

