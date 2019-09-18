Industrial Park invites Japan to cooperate

International Belarus-Japan cooperation was discussed today at the industrial and investment forum in the capital. According to the meeting participants, Great Stone is interested in cooperation with Japanese companies. The industrial park is ready to offer a site of 100 hectares for the Japanese subpark. Thus, the business of the Land of the Rising Sun will be able to represent its interests not only in Belarus, but throughout Europe.



Alexander Subotin, Minister of Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission: "Japan is one of the most powerful economies in the world with technologies, advanced solutions, breakthrough developments in mechanical engineering, robotics, cars and heavy machinery, pharmaceuticals, and medicine."



The Great Stone industrial park has 55 residents from 13 countries.