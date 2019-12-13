Inflation in Belarus in February 2022 amounts to 1.6%

The consumer price index for goods and services amounted to 101.6% in February as compared to January, and 103.1%, as compared to December 2021, reported the National Statistics Committee.



The base consumer price index, which excludes changes in prices of individual goods and services influenced by administrative and seasonal factors, amounted to 100.9% in February against January, and 102.1% against December 2021. Groceries rose by 1.2% in February against January and by 3.2% against December 2021. Non-food prices rose 0.5% from January and 1.2% from December 2021. Services rose by 3.7% compared to January and by 5.4% compared to December 2021.



