One Belt, One Road initiative discussed by specialists of Institute of Economics of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and China Development Institute

The visa-free regime between Belarus and China will come into force tomorrow. Today the future of the initiative One Belt, One Road is discussed by specialists from the Institute of Economics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and China Development Institute. The meeting was devoted to the issues of investment, energy conservation and infrastructure.

A special emphasis is made on the industrial park Great Stone. The announced amount of investments by its residents will exceed one billion dollars this year.

