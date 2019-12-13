"Innoprom-2023" - center of dialogue between innovators and manufacturers

We continue to strengthen bridges with our closest allies. The Urals was the center of the dialog of innovators and manufacturers during the week. "Innoprom-2023" showed the industrial prospects of Belarus and Russia. Yekaterinburg hosted the main forum where hundreds of companies from more than 35 countries presented their latest developments. Machinery has traditionally attracted the greatest interest at the exhibition. Combines from Gomel, tractors from Minsk, elevators from Mogilev, motors, machine tools and other high-tech exhibits. All this is presented at the Belarusian pavilion at Innoprom.