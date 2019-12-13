3.40 RUB
"Innoprom-2023" - center of dialogue between innovators and manufacturers
We continue to strengthen bridges with our closest allies. The Urals was the center of the dialog of innovators and manufacturers during the week. "Innoprom-2023" showed the industrial prospects of Belarus and Russia. Yekaterinburg hosted the main forum where hundreds of companies from more than 35 countries presented their latest developments. Machinery has traditionally attracted the greatest interest at the exhibition. Combines from Gomel, tractors from Minsk, elevators from Mogilev, motors, machine tools and other high-tech exhibits. All this is presented at the Belarusian pavilion at Innoprom.
We brought home contracts worth 22 billion Russian rubles and new agreements to cooperate in machine-tool construction and to assemble airplanes together. The name of the new winged machine has not been invented yet, but it is a necessary model for 19 seats in small aviation, which is now being actively developed by the neighboring country. 125 Belarusian manufacturers brought their own products.
