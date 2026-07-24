Which Belarusian brand is recognized far beyond the country’s borders? One of the first names on the list is almost certainly MAZ. The Minsk Automobile Plant is an enterprise with an 80-year history and a high-tech future.

Customers in Russia, the CIS countries and more distant markets highly value the combination of experience and innovation. Both passenger and freight vehicles are in active demand.

The plant’s assembly line has 33 stations and produces 40 vehicles a day. In other words, a finished vehicle rolls off the conveyor every 15–16 minutes — a rapid pace that does not come at the expense of quality.

Fact : On average a truck contains around 30,000 parts, ranging from bolts and nuts to the complete cab.

The overwhelming majority of components are of Belarusian-Russian manufacture. The Minsk Automobile Plant has mastered an anti-sanctions product range, including freight vehicles. The advantage is obvious: spare parts are always available, and in the event of a breakdown service does not become a headache. The vehicles themselves are reliable — a point repeatedly confirmed by customers, many of whom are companies engaged in international freight transport. They also provide feedback on what still needs improvement.

Alexander Ignatyuk, deputy general director of MAZ JSC — managing company of the BELAVTOMAZ holding:

“There are customers who require higher comfort, additional special characteristics and special equipment. We are in the process of improving the cab. Today it is necessary to work on the direction of complex long-haul transport. We have fallen a little behind in cab modernization, so MAZ has developed an innovative project to create production of a new one. We are supported by the Ministry of Industry and the Government of Belarus. I believe that within the next few years we will implement the project and produce a tractor unit at the level of the world’s leading analogues. All the rest of the equipment consists of the ‘workhorses’ used by business. We are covering these needs quite successfully on both the domestic and foreign markets.”

The work of the industrial flagship is under the constant supervision of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. At the very beginning of his presidency the Belarusian leader clearly stated his position: the plant and its workforce must be preserved, and the Soviet legacy remains a solid foundation of industry. Belarus has not lost its valuable competencies.

Many Belarusian carriers know from their own experience why domestic equipment is cool, reliable and of high quality.

From the village of Kasyn, located not far from Minsk, trucks set out with cargoes for clients in Russia, Kazakhstan and China. The private enterprise has been on the market for about 30 years. At the start its fleet consisted only of MAZ vehicles; later the company placed greater emphasis on Western equipment, yet it never abandoned the Belarusian manufacturer. Today the correctness of that decision is clear — foreign companies may come and go, but one’s own brand will always remain close at hand.

At present the company’s fleet numbers around 100 vehicles, a quarter of which are of MAZ manufacture. In the depot yard stand a couple of models that have been in service since 2014 and are still in good condition.

“We maintain a constant dialogue with MAZ. Their people come to us, we go to them. They are always responsive, answer questions and help. Overall, if more comfort were added to the cab, MAZ would probably have no equals. It would also be good to increase quality control of this equipment, and we would obtain an excellent vehicle capable of competing with any brands in the world,” added Dmitry Lis, head of the vehicle repair workshop of the private freight-transport enterprise.

The cab issue, as is known, is being resolved promptly, and the results will be visible in 2027.