3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Priorities of 2020 include investment, salary growth and new production
The state investment program, where 107 projects worth almost 600 million rubles, as well as the development of regions with a difficult economic situation, the attraction of capital both internal and external, and the growth of salaries in enterprises with a low level are the main tasks of 2020 set by the Government. First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy noted an increase in real incomes of the population by 7.5 percent and the restoration of the dynamics of agricultural development and construction, speaking about the achievements of this year.
The High-Tech Park and free economic zones, which show high growth this year are relied upon next year. The Great Stone Park is expected to increase the national income.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All