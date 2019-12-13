Priorities of 2020 include investment, salary growth and new production

The state investment program, where 107 projects worth almost 600 million rubles, as well as the development of regions with a difficult economic situation, the attraction of capital both internal and external, and the growth of salaries in enterprises with a low level are the main tasks of 2020 set by the Government. First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy noted an increase in real incomes of the population by 7.5 percent and the restoration of the dynamics of agricultural development and construction, speaking about the achievements of this year.



The High-Tech Park and free economic zones, which show high growth this year are relied upon next year. The Great Stone Park is expected to increase the national income.

