Belarus and Russia form investment package of joint productions for $1 billion

Belarus and Russia have formed a package of investment projects on import substitution for $1 billion. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus Dmitry Kharitonchik. Detailed work on the analysis of each industry and the falling out of imports is carried out by a joint working group of the two countries. And we have already identified the main areas, which we can develop ourselves, installing additional equipment and creating new industries. Business plans are being developed here and sources of financing are being determined.



In four months, the exports of Belarusian manufactured goods to Russia grew by 30% compared to last year. And this is despite the fact that in 2021, the volume of deliveries was not small either.



