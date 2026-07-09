Irina Kostevich explains why Belarusian dump trucks are competitive in Indonesia

Indonesia is the number one market for BelAZ. The country accounts for 25% of global mining truck consumption.

Irina Kostevich, Chair of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, explained how Belarusian dump trucks are able to compete with serious players in Indonesia in her "Aktualnye Interview" (Actual Interview).

"We approach BELAZ with three key factors: price, quality, and service. This is a kind of Belarusian secret and rule. These three factors confirmed that Belarus is of interest to Indonesia. The Belarusian government is interested in having a strong presence in its products, so we provided the opportunity for tropical modification services. Indonesia has a humid climate, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius and above. We modified the equipment for tropical conditions, which allowed us to assess the equipment's durability," the interviewee shared.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Irina Kostevich

According to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Indonesia is interested not only in simple trade but also in industrial cooperation. In 2025, Indonesia signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The country's Minister of Trade then stated that he expected EAEU member states to establish Indonesia as an industrial and manufacturing base. "They have a large workforce, so they're interested in a stable labor market with high-tech jobs and decent working conditions. Indonesia needs assembly production and industrial cooperation, and most importantly, Belarus has the expertise to establish assembly production facilities not only there but also in other countries. We're ready to provide services on an all-inclusive basis," said Irina Kostevich.