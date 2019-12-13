Belagro-2021: expansion of exports and new stage of experience exchange

Belarus intends to expand its supplies of agricultural products to several Russian regions at once and also to enter a new stage of experience exchange with its foreign colleagues. The results of the Belagro international agricultural forum are impressive: Two hundred Belarusian tractors made by MTZ will go to African Sudan. And Mogilev meat processing plant will supply its products to Vladivostok and China. In its turn, the Azerbaijani side expressed its interest in adopting Belarus' experience in implementation of the animal identification system and development of rural areas. Baku also plans to send more young people for training in Belarusian agricultural universities. Tajikistan is also interested in expanding the range of supplies and exchange of experience - in development of assembly production of Belarusian agricultural machinery.



