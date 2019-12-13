PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Results of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan: Demand from each country to strengthen economic ties

A meeting of the enlarged Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council was held in Yerevan today. The main topic is the trade within the Union, as well as industrial cooperation (with a focus on the import substitution). The economic ties between the "five" countries are only getting stronger in the situation of sanctions. This was noted by the head of the Belarusian government, Roman Golovchenko.

