Results of negotiations of Belarusian government delegation in St. Petersburg

Contracts worth a billion rubles with Belarusian enterprises have been signed by Russian trading networks during the food forum in St. Petersburg. This is only a part of the agreements reached following the visit of the Belarusian governmental delegation to the northern capital of Russia. There are agreements on the supply of new batches of urban transport and municipal vehicles in the portfolio. Moreover, specific models will be developed for the narrow streets of the city. Fresh innovative projects will also appear in pharmaceutics industry. Promising directions were also discussed today by businessmen. All these projects resulted from the agreements of the Presidents of Belarus and Russia. During their meeting on March 11, the leaders of the two countries noted the importance of active interaction between the states under the pressure from the West. A high priority is given to cooperation in industry, agriculture, and cargo transportation.