Results of Belarus economy in first quarter of 2023 summed up in the government

The results of the first quarter of this year and the beginning of the second were discussed today in the government. The general situation in the economy is stable.

In January-March, the foreign trade balance was positive (over $240 million). The volume of exports of goods and services is almost $12 billion. This is the highest figure in the last 10 years.

All social problems are also fulfilled. Real wages grew by almost 2% and the average wage was over 1700 rubles. This is a record for Belarus at the rate of 627 dollars.

This positive trend is still in place at the beginning of the second quarter. Inflation fell to 4.7% in January-April. Net profit of organizations grew by a quarter. Industrial production increased by 2.3%, the volume of agricultural products increased by almost 4%. Last year's level of turnover in retail and wholesale trade was also restored.