Results of forest industry over past year discussed with President

The pandemic and other challenges of the past year did not affect the position of forestry in the country's economy. The results of the industry's work were discussed today at the Palace of Independence.



The President emphasized that the forest is an important resource. Its value is even more valuable because it is a renewable source of income. Belarus is firmly entrenched in top 10 European states rich in forests. Alexander Lukashenko demands modern approaches to forest management. The growth of the country's economy and the balance of ecology in the region largely depend on management of forest resources. Wood processing should be maximized. Pellet factories are also aimed at this task. The President instructs the government to more actively replace imports with domestic products.



The forestry industry has withstood the test of the pandemic, without losing markets, retaining production and labor collectives. In Belarus, the stake is on modern approaches to the forestry industry. This helps to increase the forest fund, improve the quantitative and qualitative indicators of forests.