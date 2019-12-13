Results of woodworking reform for 10 years and industry prospects discussed at Independence Palace

Doubled growth in production and export of Belarusian timber products. The industry, which was one of the first to undergo deep modernization, sums up the results for 10 years. Neither closed borders, nor the pandemic, nor the fall in world pulp prices affected the results. Even in the last 8 months, the most difficult for the economy, the exports have remained at the level of the previous year. The secrets of vitality of deep timber processing and the horizons of new investment projects were discussed today at the highest level.