Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Grodno brings together almost fifty regions

Grodno hosts the Forum of Regions, a platform that united almost fifty regions of Belarus and Russia. Today is the main day. After two years, meetings of businessmen, parliamentarians, politicians and experts take place in the usual negotiation format. Hundreds of participants representing a wide regional geography have met in Grodno these days. The forum is a key event in the business calendar of the two countries. It annually launches mutual trade, brings allies closer and strengthens ties between regions. Today the forum kicked off with a meeting of the speakers of the upper chambers of the Belarusian and Russian parliaments with the governors. This is a traditional event. It was noted that our cooperation develops in all areas. And signing of 28 allied programs has become an additional incentive. The ties are getting stronger: the first forum started with border areas and today its geography stretches from Brest to Vladivostok. The portfolio of agreements and contracts grows from year to year. This year the final sum can exceed a billion dollars. The parties announced that the next, tenth anniversary Forum of Regions would be held in Ufa.