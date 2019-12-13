Belarus plans to build about 90 new energy sources using biofuels by 2026

Belarus will build about 90 new energy sources that run exclusively on local fuels. The Department of Energy Efficiency plans to complete their construction by the end of the five-year plan. Belarus also plans to increase the number of energy sources that provide heat to the housing stock. Today, there are about 3,800 boilers in the housing and utilities system, more than 70% of which has been converted to biofuel. Major projects are already underway in the field of solar energy, the energy of solid municipal waste. The construction of a large waste-incineration plant near Minsk is already underway.