Belarus can be covered by 5G network in five years

This was told today by the Minister of Communications and Informatization Konstantin Shulgan. Beltelecom has finished testing the technology, new for our country and the whole world in great Stone industrial park. Already now, the hub's residents are generating large volumes of data that require high speed. In addition, the availability of the 5G network will be another argument for investors to come in. All this is an additional impetus for implementing innovations in production, developing the Smart City system and unmanned transport. By the way, this year 17 new residents are planned to be attracted to Great Stone. More than 40% of the companies have already started to produce and sell products, primarily for export.