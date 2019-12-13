How the wealth of the Belarusian subsoil, combined with innovation, allows Soligorsk to earn money

The new raw material base of Belaruskali, Darasinsky mine, will provide more than 800 jobs and will bring about 9 million tons of ore per year.



Tomatoes in greenhouses in Morocco, wheat in the fields of Russia, rice on the plantations of Vietnam and China! Every fifth ton of potash fertilizers in the world is produced in Soligorsk. Our "Belaruskali" sends exports to 110 countries. And most importantly,it is one of the guarantors of a good harvest.



Farmers from all over the world cannot do without new highly productive mineral fertilizers. Their production was launched by the new Belkali-Migao plant. Today, it produces premium products - potassium nitrate. The potassium nitrate from Soligorsk is already in demand, for example, in Australia, Morocco, Greece. It is not easy to produce such products, but it is profitable to sell them.



Ore reserves are being depleted, new mines are needed. One of them, Darasinsky, is being developed by the industrial giant. The new raw material base is about 9 million tons of ore per year, plus more than 800 jobs.



2021 will also become a landmark for Belaruskali. The enterprise plans to start operation of the newest mining and processing plant in Petrikov. This is the largest investment project.



