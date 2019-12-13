How Belarus' economy adapts to new realities

The Belarusian economy continues to recover. The enterprises are working as flexibly as possible, taking into account constantly changing external and internal conditions. In spite of the sanctions restrictions, both production and exports are gradually increasing.



⇒ As a result, the GDP for 9 months exceeded 95%. This is more than 140 billion rubles. This is 0.2% higher than in August. It is industry and agriculture that put the most money into the moneybox.



⇒ Industrial production has grown by more than 7% since the beginning of the year. Its volume amounted to nearly 124 billion rubles. It includes the machine-building and manufacturing industries.



⇒ Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries increased by 4.5 percent from January to September. Thus, the real sector is beginning to adapt to new working conditions, looking for new markets, and there is a positive trend in the financial results of enterprises, their net profit and wage growth.



