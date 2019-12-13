Interest rates on loans and deposits change in Belarusian banks

The Chairman of the Association of Belarusian Banks Mikhail Provorov told about the changes in interest rates on loans and deposits in an interview to the program "Panorama" on the TV channel Belarus 1.



"The banks do a favor to their customers and increase the interest rate on deposits in Belarusian ruble. I mean, first of all, the irrevocable deposits for more than a year. They do it unilaterally at their will," said Mikhail Provorov.



He noted that the situation is quite the opposite for the loans. "Banks did not raise interest rates on real estate loans. For those loans that were issued before March 1, 2022, they left the interest rate unchanged," the ABB chairman pointed out.



The Association of Belarusian Banks was founded in 1990 to coordinate the activities of credit and financial institutions and now unites 35 banks and institutions. The Association is one of the founders and a member of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe.



