How Belarus-Bashkortostan agro-industrial cooperation develops

The expansion of contracts and new points of growth of mutually beneficial cooperation. Representatives of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Bashkortostan met in Minsk. They discussed the joint projects to modernize the food industry, opportunities for the establishment of production facilities and the expansion of cooperation. The Russian side noted the level of Belarusian experience in potato growing: the varieties, technology, storage options will be studied and introduced here. The development potential of the two states is high. The task is not to leave it on paper, but to immediately introduce it into production.



Following the results of the meeting they signed an agreement on protection and promotion of beekeeping products of the Republic of Bashkortostan. In the current conditions the Russian-Belarusian integration is changing. There are plans to form delegations from both sides to sign new treaties and agreements.



