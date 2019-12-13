Agriculture in focus of President's attention on second day of his working trip to regions

If we are talking about the zone of risky agriculture, Vitebsk Region, is particularly affected. Climatic conditions and soil properties often make it difficult for farmers to obtain high yields. But technology comes to the rescue staking on crops, allowing to create nutritious fodder for animals. This was seen at the dairy farm "Kupalinka" and agricultural combined works "Yubileyny". The President stressed the importance of discipline and compliance with all technological processes. They are necessary for the result and profit. The farm is advanced and exemplary. It was formed as a result of the association of a number of smaller farms, which allowed concentrating production forces and foddering base. In the country as a whole, the procurement of fodder is going at a good pace. The separate question, as the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Foodstuffs reported, is the lack of polymeric film. Some of the material has been purchased through imports. There are Belarusian analogues, but their price is high. A strict requirement of the President, including in the context of import substitution: to take control of the government: to have the film within a year.