How to give a new impetus to development of IT-industry and HTP? Substantive conversation held at Palace of Independence

Job prospects in the Hi-Tech Park, what constrains Belarusian programmers, the impact of sanctions, and the ways to solve these problems were discussed today in the Palace of Independence.

Draft decrees have been prepared to improve the Hi-Tech Park. The President's position is unchanged: everybody should work, first of all, for Belarus, namely for the national economy and export. It is not an easy task in the current circumstances. But the practice of the recent years shows that even in such circumstances one can and should show results. We need to give a new impetus to development and provide opportunities for effective work," said Alexander Lukashenko and emphasized that this applies not only to the HTP residents, but to the entire IT industry in the country.

"At the moment our HTP, which has long been called by respected specialized publications "a paradise for programmers" and "Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe," is being economically strangled. Such attempts have been made," said Alexander Lukashenko.

In this regard, the President said the country is ready to respond to the situation, draw conclusions and generate the appropriate solutions: "We are used to such challenges and respond to them with dignity. If they do not want to see us in one part of the world, we, of course, go to another part."

"I was presented with drafts of legal acts on the development of the High Tech Park. The approach is unconventional. But this area almost always requires some creative solutions," said the Belarusian leader.

The President stressed that we are talking about the second breath and previously inaccessible horizons for the Park, and the entire Belarusian IT-industry. "We have to develop new markets and replace Western investments with Asian ones," outlined Alexander Lukashenko.