3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Ways of promoting exporters to world markets discussed in Minsk with WTO experts
The mechanisms for protecting national producers when they join the trade organization are discussed as well. It is also important to prepare the regulatory framework and adapt the Laws with the EAEU and the WTO regulations.
Today, 47 countries participate in the WTO agreement on public procurement. Belarus has observer status in the committee of this international organization.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
