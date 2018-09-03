EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ways of promoting exporters to world markets discussed in Minsk with WTO experts

The mechanisms for protecting national producers when they join the trade organization are discussed as well. It is also important to prepare the regulatory framework and adapt the Laws with the EAEU and the WTO regulations.

Today, 47 countries participate in the WTO agreement on public procurement. Belarus has observer status in the committee of this international organization.

