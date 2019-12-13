3.41 RUB
How does updated concept of Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow work?
The updated concept of the Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow promises good prospects. The President of Belarus said that this is an image project for our country. Today, when Russia is facing the strongest economic sanctions, the pavilion should become a guide in promoting Belarusian goods and services. What Belarusian goods are popular among Russian buyers? What is the new concept of the pavilion? And what quotes from the First motivate the Russian youth?
After the restoration, the Belarusian pavilion has renovated its interior. It has become more stylish and compact. There are always queues in the confectionery department. The top products are airy marshmallows and chocolate "President", which, by the way, is sugar-free, so it is popular with the adherents of HLS. A novelty is the farm produce from the agricultural town of Alexandria, Mogilev region. These are natural juices and, of course, honey.
