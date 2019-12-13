What joint projects link Belarus and China and how joint agreements work for Belarusian economy

The agreements reached during the current visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing are a powerful signal not only to politicians, but also to business. The talks between the leaders of Belarus and China are every time a strategy aimed at mutual interest and economic development.

The largest Chinese-Belarusian project is the Great Stone. It is designed for decades. And even today, according to Kirill Koroteev, First Deputy Director General of the Industrial Park Development Company, 2,820 jobs with salaries above the national average have been created here. This is a real contribution to our technological sovereignty, because the technologies that come with the residents are implemented and adapted to the Belarusian industry.

The Great Stone Industrial Park has gathered 120 residents from 15 countries