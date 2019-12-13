PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
What joint projects link Belarus and China and how joint agreements work for Belarusian economy

The agreements reached during the current visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing are a powerful signal not only to politicians, but also to business. The talks between the leaders of Belarus and China are every time a strategy aimed at mutual interest and economic development.

The largest Chinese-Belarusian project is the Great Stone. It is designed for decades. And even today, according to Kirill Koroteev, First Deputy Director General of the Industrial Park Development Company, 2,820 jobs with salaries above the national average have been created here. This is a real contribution to our technological sovereignty, because the technologies that come with the residents are implemented and adapted to the Belarusian industry.

The Great Stone Industrial Park has gathered 120 residents from 15 countries

"Great Stone" is an innovative industry of the future and is already an active investment site, technologies that work for the Belarusian economy and develop engineering, machine-tool construction, medicine and other industries. 120 residents from 15 countries have already been registered. 55 of them are from the People's Republic of China. The volume of declared investments is $1.4 billion. A machine-building cluster has been formed and is successfully operating, where the world's latest technologies are being utilized in the following industries

