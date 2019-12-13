Eurasian cooperation: What issues are in the top and why it was so important to gather at the extraordinary Intergovernmental Council

The extraordinary intergovernmental council of the EAEU gathered in Armenia today. The heads of government of the "five" countries talked about the development of the union until 2030-2045. Self-sufficient micro-region, resistant to global challenges, working in close connection with BRICS and SCO - this is how the partners see their union and are ready to make every effort to ensure that the benefits of integration are felt by both businesses and people. What are the top issues of Eurasian cooperation today and why was it so important to gather for an extraordinary intergovernmental council?

At the end of summer, the meeting of the heads of government of the EAEU countries is a traditional event. However, earlier they gathered at Issyk-Kul. In June in Sochi, at the intergovernmental council of the Five and the CIS, the prime ministers of the Eurasian Union decided that the next negotiations would also be held together by the two associations in October in Bishkek. But even then they were already saying on the sidelines that they should meet earlier. Moreover, issues sometimes appear quickly and wait for the same decision, not to mention the strategy for years to come. Russia, as the initiator of the extraordinary meeting, has prepared a draft declaration of the EAEU development until 2030 and 2045. And it is important to discuss everything in detail at the prime ministerial level before it is signed by the Presidents.