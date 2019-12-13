President of Belarus sets tasks to government and local authorities

Fulfilling all the obligations assumed and keeping the current level of social support. These are the tasks set today by the President for the economic section of the government. The current situation in the economy and guidelines for local authorities were discussed in the Palace of Independence. The realities we have to live and work in are not easy. But this is not a reason to lower the bar in industry, exports and other areas. Alexander Lukashenko urges to seek reserves for growth and development. The President is sure there are plenty of them even under the current conditions. In addition, the government should not deny aid to enterprises and businesses. These initiatives are supported at the highest level. The main thing is that decisions should be taken promptly, without delays or red tape.



The socio-economic development forecast for 2022 has been adopted. And the main figures are clear. They are the guidelines for the Cabinet of Ministers. In short, the government will not be allowed to retreat under pressure. But it should mobilize the economic resources to meet the objectives.



"The task of the government is to support state employees, pensioners and socially vulnerable citizens. Everything that we promised has to be done, no matter what it takes," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.



According to the President, the tool to resolve these issues is also outlined: urgent reorientation of export flows, tight budgetary savings, especially for non-priority construction projects and procurement, as well as aggressive import substitution within the framework of those programs and plans that have already been approved.



"Only we need to do this not before 2025, as planned, but preferably in a year and a half. The priority is also clear: large and small industrial enterprises, state and private - it does not matter what they are, as long as they work and work honestly, pay taxes," said the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that if the authorities do not consolidate people in the regions by creating industries and redistributing resources, they can fail the entire economic work in the whole country. "Stop the outflow of specialists to regional cities and the capital through the provision of housing, distribution of university specialists, benefits and so on," said the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko stressed once again that the main task of the authorities is to ensure the peace of mind of the society, protect people and minimize the impact of predatory sanctions on the labor force.



The economy is judged not only by the bank rates or currency volatility. There is a popular assessment, which will never be misleading, especially since everyone goes to the store. Prices, read inflation, are also an indicator of both the economy and the actions of the government.

