What is the most popular type of flax in Belarus?

Belarus is constantly working on the creation of new varieties of flax. According to the specialists, new higher-yielding varieties have already been created. A new variety "Augustin" is undergoing varietal testing. The most popular variety in Belarus is flax-fiber, which is 19 varieties of flax-fiber.



Specialists from the Flax Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus say that Belarusian flax is not worse than imported ones but even better. This is proven by production experiments. We are 100% sure in flax quality.



