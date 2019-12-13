3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
What financial support will be given to Belarusian enterprises engaged in import substitution?
First Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus Yuri Chebotar said that Belarusian banks have very quickly adapted to the current situation. For example, a special loan product called "Stabilization was created specifically for the purpose of import substitution. The rate is 7.5% in Belarusian rubles. During this time it has financed more than 30 projects to the amount of almost 20 million rubles. There is a high demand in it.
