PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Kaliningrad Region interested in buying Belarusian electric buses

The delegation of this Russian region visited enterprise "Belkommunmash" today. A tour of the assembly workshop was organized for guests, as well as a test drive in eco vehicles. About 100 electric buses will start working on the Kaliningrad streets in the near future. Equipment of our company meets all the requirements.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All